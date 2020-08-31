Steven Mnuchin tried to save the economy. Not even his family is happy.

One spring day, not long after President Donald Trump signed the largest economic stimulus package in American history in March, a group of his top aides and Cabinet officers gathered in the Oval Office.
The $2.2 trillion government rescue — which delivered cash to individuals, small businesses and giant companies — was a crucial victory for Trump, who was facing withering attacks for his failures to respond to the fast-spreading coronavirus.
It also was a much-needed win for the program’s chief architect, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. He didn’t have a lot of fans. The president ran hot and cold on him. Conservatives distrusted him as a Republican in Name Only. Liberals demonized him as a plutocrat. Even members of Mnuchin’s immediate family distanced themselves; his liberal father said he was appalled by his son’s politics.
When the pandemic hit, the task of saving the economy was an opportunity for Mnuchin to transform himself from an unremarkable Treasury secretary into a national hero.
Mnuchin, a former banker and film financier, worked with Democrats to devise and pass the landmark stimulus bill.
Afterward, Trump hailed Mnuchin as a “great” Treasury secretary and “fantastic guy.”
The acclaim didn’t last. Republicans argued that Mnuchin had been outfoxed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The conservative critique began to resonate with the president.
Thanks to the stimulus package, the economy had stabilized, but it was still on life support. Millions continued to lose their jobs. More help was needed. Was Mnuchin’s initial bipartisan success a fluke or would he be able to save the U.S. economy again?
The omens were bad. That spring day in the Oval Office, the president was venting about the stimulus package.
“I never should have signed it,” Trump bellowed, according to someone who was there. He pointed at his Treasury secretary. “You’re to blame.”
— —
One day last year, Howard Saunders encountered Robert Mnuchin at the Matthew Marks art gallery in Manhattan. The two strangers — Saunders an artist, Robert Mnuchin a prominent gallery owner and art dealer — struck up a conversation. It turned awkward when Saunders realized he was speaking to the Treasury secretary’s father. Sounding disgusted, Saunders asked Mnuchin about his son.
The elder Mnuchin appeared pained. “His politics appall me, too, really appall me,” he replied, according to Saunders. “But he’s my son.”
Robert Mnuchin didn’t respond to requests for comment for this article. When a New York Times reporter asked him about his son last year, he demurred but seemed to be near tears.
Steven Mnuchin said in one of two recent interviews for this article that he tried to avoid discussing politics with his family.
— —
Until the second week of March, Mnuchin, like most people in the Trump administration, regarded the coronavirus as a minor threat to the U.S. economy.
Mnuchin opposed aggressive efforts to curb the virus, arguing in White House meetings that it was no worse than the seasonal flu and worrying that halting flights from China would provoke the Chinese government. (Monica Crowley, a Treasury spokeswoman, said Mnuchin did not oppose restricting flights.)
Trump imposed the flight ban. Mnuchin accepted Trump’s decision and moved on, which colleagues say is typical: He offers opinions when asked, even when he knows Trump will disagree, and then executes whatever the president decides. He appears to have little stake in particular outcomes. Does he agree or disagree with Trump’s stance on a given issue? In Mnuchin’s view, that is irrelevant. He is there to follow orders.
In early March, investors were panicking at the prospect of a prolonged national emergency. Airline travel collapsed. Unemployment claims leapt. By the end of the month’s first week, stock markets were down nearly 20% from their high.
The next week got off to an even worse start, with stock markets plunging another 8% on Monday, March 9.
That afternoon, Mnuchin joined Trump and his coronavirus task force at the White House. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, delivered grim news: The virus was spreading in the United States at an exponential rate.
The next day, Trump spoke about the virus on Capitol Hill. “Just stay calm,” he urged. “It will go away.”
Mnuchin, however, had shifted into crisis mode.
He spoke with Pelosi that afternoon to talk about an economic rescue plan. They discussed bailouts for the airline and hotel industries, cash payments to workers, and aid for small businesses.
Afterward, Mnuchin called the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, and got his blessing to pursue the negotiations on his own.
“The secretary of the Treasury is going to have ball control for the administration,” McConnell told reporters after their talk. “We’re hoping that he and the speaker can pull this together.”
Stress was building in the credit markets, the lifeblood of the modern financial system. Trading of commercial paper — a vital day-to-day financing source for major companies — was drying up. Investors were dumping municipal bonds, jeopardizing the ability of states and cities to borrow money and pay employees.
The anxiety was pouring into the stock markets, which Trump viewed as a barometer for the health of the economy and his presidency. On Thursday morning, Mnuchin had breakfast with Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, in the Treasury secretary’s private dining room. They came up with a plan for the Fed and Treasury to intervene in financial markets to provide a modicum of stability.
That day, as stocks fell another 10%, Mnuchin had eight phone calls with Pelosi as they worked out details of a relief package.
Mnuchin was amenable to what looked like a Democratic wish list of economic remedies: paid sick leave, paid family medical leave and aid to states to expand unemployment benefits.
The next day, they spoke 18 times. That night they agreed on a roughly $200 billion package to help struggling families. It had come together in barely two days. Trump signed it the next week.
— —
On Monday, March 16, Mnuchin joined the president and a half-dozen other advisers for what Mnuchin said was the most difficult decision of the Trump presidency. The coronavirus was out of control. It was time to shut down large swaths of the U.S. economy.
It was already clear that the $200 billion wouldn’t be enough: The government would need to go to the rescue of failing businesses and the millions of unemployed. Mnuchin said Trump had advised him to “think big.”
This would be the real test for Mnuchin. Democrats were happy to go big, but Republicans were already grumpy about the size of the previous relief bill. Did Mnuchin agree or disagree with Republicans? It was irrelevant. He needed to get something done.
He and Pelosi began sketching out an enormous stimulus plan. Republican senators immediately balked. They told Mnuchin that another $500 billion seemed ample. Mnuchin warned of dire economic consequences — including unemployment of more than 20% — if senators failed to get on board with something closer to $1 trillion.
Mnuchin and Powell began unveiling emergency measures to thaw crucial markets. They and their staffs were working round the clock; a measure to shore up money market funds was announced at midnight. The Fed would go on to backstop $1 trillion of commercial paper as well as some junk bonds.
— —
Newt Gingrich, the former Republican House speaker, had been out of office for two decades, but he did have a newsletter. “We should be planning for a worst-case pandemic and using the kind of intensity of implementation which served us so well in World War II,” he wrote.
Gingrich sent the newsletter to Trump. Mnuchin read it. A few days later, he called Gingrich. The Treasury secretary outlined the package that he and Pelosi were envisioning, including industry bailouts and $1,200 payments to millions of Americans. What did Gingrich think of the roughly $1 trillion effort?
“That’s not nearly enough,” he responded, again invoking World War II. “It should be $3 trillion.”
The Treasury secretary began to think bigger. Soon the package swelled to about $2 trillion.
Something needed to be done for small businesses. Mnuchin spoke regularly to CNBC host Jim Cramer. When Mnuchin called in to his show, Cramer said small businesses needed money but couldn’t afford to go deeper into debt. Mnuchin unveiled a forgivable-loan program.
Republicans were not happy. The whole thing was too big. They were particularly displeased with a Democratic proposal to expand unemployment benefits by $600 a week, which meant some unemployed workers would collect more in benefits than they had earned while working.
Mnuchin wasn’t thrilled, either, but he gave in to Democrats to speed the bill through the House.
Republican senators slowly got on board, fearful of the fallout if they were seen as blocking a rescue package. The Senate passed the bill, markets soared, and Trump signed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.
At a news conference, the president declared himself pleased with “our great secretary of the Treasury.” He added, “He’s a fantastic guy and he loves our country, and he’s been dealing with both sides — Republican and Democrat.”
The stimulus package had glitches. But to a remarkable degree, the law worked. The unemployment rate, which was 14.7% in April, declined to 10.2% in July. By August, stock markets were at record levels.
Fox News and The Wall Street Journal’s editorial page went on the warpath. Republican lawmakers grumbled that Mnuchin — and therefore the Trump administration — had caved to Pelosi and her caucus.
For a president who views politics as a zero-sum game, it was a potent line of attack.
— —
In July, key elements of the stimulus package — including the generous unemployment benefits — were set to expire. Negotiations got underway to provide businesses and individuals with additional relief. House Democrats passed legislation calling for more than $3 trillion in additional spending. The White House countered with proposals that added up to about $1 trillion.
This time, Mnuchin was chaperoned to Capitol Hill by Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff and a former right-wing congressman from North Carolina.
Emboldened by a soaring stock market, Trump told the men to play hardball. They were not to accept another bill packed with Democratic policies.
Mnuchin professes to be happy with Meadows at his side. “We make a great team,” he said.
That team, however, was unable to strike a deal with Democrats. The White House walked away from the talks this month. The president instead issued a series of executive actions that would defer taxes, slow evictions and provide $300 a week in jobless benefits. Critics from both parties questioned the actions’ legality and practicality.
Asked to comment on Mnuchin, a White House spokesman, Brian Morgenstern, provided a statement that did not mention the Treasury secretary. Morgenstern said the president’s team worked “under his leadership and direction.” He added: “President Trump was elected because he is an outstanding negotiator.”
