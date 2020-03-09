— Qualified tuition and fees: Deducting up to $4,000 is possible again for tax years 2019 and 2018 (and 2020), even if you do not itemize elsewhere on your tax return. But this break — which also covers items like textbooks, but not room and board — is subject to income limitations. Married couples filing jointly whose adjusted gross income does not exceed $130,000, or $65,000 for individual filers, can claim the full deduction. Other education tax breaks, including the American Opportunity Credit or the Lifetime Learning Credit, may yield more savings, so you need to run the numbers.