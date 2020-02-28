You discover your new hire lied on their resume. Now what?

The lesson for job seekers: "It's so important to be truthful especially during the hiring process," Salemi stresses. Because, as she notes, if you've lied about or greatly exaggerated your experience, you'll probably be saddled with your mistake, whether or not you keep the job. "Your employer will likely view you through that misrepresentation label as soon as it's discovered. And if you are let go, well, your reputation will follow you," Salemi adds.