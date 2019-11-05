Flexible Spending Accounts allow you to set aside a projected $2,700 in pre-tax dollars (2020 limits have not yet been announced as of this writing) to pay unreimbursed medical expenses. These plans are subject to a “use-it-or-lose-it” provision, which means that employees often must incur eligible expenses by the end of the plan year or forfeit any unspent amounts. Employers may, if they choose, allow you to carry over up to $500 of unused FSA funds to the following plan year.