Carla Fried: The best way to make college affordable

To reduce the risk of losing credits, as soon as possible identify the four-year public school your kid would like to end up at. Then dig into the website of that school to get the official details on credit transfers. Search for the “articulation agreement” list. These are the community colleges that the school has a formal transfer policy with. If the info isn’t on the website, start calling and bugging. Once you confirm a community college is on the list, also directly check with that school as well.