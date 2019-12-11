DEAR READERS: I recently spoke with someone who had applied for a job and was preparing for the first interview. Prior to the interview, she heard through the grapevine that the company's largest client was one owned by someone whose approach to business and social issues were counter to her own. She knew should could never take the job if it involved interacting with this client. How can someone in a similar situation find out if the company really does rely on this client? And, if so, how can they politely and professionally turn down the job if it's offered to them?