How job seekers can stand out in a crisis economy

Anyone looking for a job in this crisis economy has big obstacles to overcome. The unemployment rate is at a level not seen since the Great Depression, and those companies that are hiring are inundated with applications.
Job seekers need to find ways to stand out and look for jobs in areas that have openings and also are likely to remain viable in the future.
Lynn Hazan, the president and founder of Lynn Hazan & Associates, a recruiting agency in Chicago, recommends avoiding the food and beverage, tourism and hospitality industries right now. Those jobs may bounce back, but it will take time. Certain health-care-related jobs and positions in computer science, online learning and UX are looking strong right now, she said. A technical skill set always will serve workers well, she added.
Samantha Spica, the partnerships and communications manager for Fairygodboss, a site offering free resources, job openings, webinars and a sounding board to women, said that if the industry in which you’ve worked for years has taken a hit, then “take a look at your skills, find those transferable skills and put them into a different job.”
Perhaps you were a hotel manager or event planner and you could transfer your organizational and communications skills and eye for detail to a job as an office manager or a marketing position. It’s important to be flexible and open to anything, Spica said, and to tap friends and former colleagues and ask for help.
When applying, Hazan urges job seekers to first rethink their resumes because many people are “much too close” to their own resumes and can’t see what’s missing. If writing isn’t your strong suit, have someone rework your resume.
Many candidates Hazan works with often have the technical or other key skills needed, but they neglect to put it on their resumes, she said. Work experience doesn’t always tell the full story.
Be sure to “quantify and qualify your results,” she said. Having solid numbers clearly shows companies what you’ve done in the past and what you can do for them.
Spica agrees that it’s always vital to have the core essentials clearly listed on a resume and also to show how you benefited the company.
“The most important part of your resume is how you achieved results for a company,” she said.
In today’s competitive climate, more employers are looking for a closer match between job requirements and someone’s skill set, Hazan noted. “Hold up your resume to the job stack and see how many you have nailed,” she said.
When you do land an interview, Hazan said, doing your homework beforehand is vital.
“I always tell candidates to be prepared” in case a hiring manager asks if you have any questions. And you absolutely should have at least one good one, she said.
Look at the LinkedIn profile of the hiring manager and check out the company’s website. Look for common ground with the person with whom you will be speaking or an accomplishment he or she has noted, Hazan said.
“You want to be able to acknowledge if that person won an industry award, for instance,” she said.
Because so many offices are closed and teams are working remotely, it’s also important to show that you are flexible and can work effectively from home.
Spica said that in a job interview, candidates who have recently been laid off should talk about how they adapted to working from home and how they kept in touch with teams and handled a challenging situation. Get comfortable with the camera because online job interviews are standard now.
As you cast your job net and wait for someone to contact you, consider learning new skills.
“You should never stop learning. This is especially important if you are not working right now,” Spica said.
She emphasized that you may feel overwhelmed and “you don’t have to do everything right now, but if you have the time, try to learn a new skill or two.” It could be learning Photoshop because you want to heighten your design skills, for instance, she said.
Hazan suggested being wise about your time because what you’re doing in your downtime shows who you are, to some extent. A potential employer might ask how you’ve been spending your time, “and if you can say, ‘I’m learning to code’ or ‘I’m studying a new language,’ they would get excited about that kind of person,” she said.
Networking also still is valuable for job seekers, although it’s a different animal now. After-work events are no more, Spica said, but this new climate “provides a lot of new opportunities. … Virtual networking can be a great way to connect. That opens the door to more connections.”
Post quality content on LinkedIn, ask for advice on websites like Fairygodboss and offer assistance in areas in which you excel.
The news is often bleak for those needing a job, but it’s imperative to stay focused and positive, Hazan and Spica said. Turn to your friends and former colleagues for advice and an ego boost.
Spica said the Fairygodboss site has been more hands-on than usual. In addition to being able to create a professional profile on the site, women can do a little venting and ask for advice and tips from other women.
“The community is such a supportive place. There’s a great response rate to people who need help,” she said.
Hazan said it’s important to maintain an online presence and to stay positive on social media. Never post anything negative about your former company, and during a job interview, you should acknowledge you were laid off and then pivot to your interest in the position and what skills you bring to the table.
Spica said that many people are feeling fatigued and dispirited right now, and that’s natural.
But, she said, there are jobs out there. “You may have to shift your focus and explore your resources to land a good job. … Employers won’t blame you for losing your job.”
It’s happening to many people, she said.
“Keep your head up and keep trying.”