If you purchased a home with an adjustable-rate mortgage, last year’s increase in rates may have spooked you. With rates lower, now may be a good time to lock in a loan that will never cause palpitations when rates rise in the future. For those who have balloon loans, (a loan with a fixed rate for a specific period of time, which “balloons” at the end of the term, when a lump-sum payment, equal to the remaining balance of what you owe, is due), perhaps circumstances have changed and you plan to be in the house longer than you expected or you do not want to use your cash to pay off the loan at the end of the term. If that’s the case, a re-fi could be the answer.