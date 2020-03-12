Simple surroundings: Feeling stressed? Assess your environment

Job stress can be constant, frustrating and debilitating. It can also be expensive. Today, U.S. companies spend approximately $300 billion a year on healthcare costs and missed workdays for employees dealing with workplace stress, according to a study from Eastern Kentucky University.
And while the high cost of workplace stress is telling, it doesn't accurately portray the feelings of sadness, anger, frustration and hopelessness experienced by those employees who feel crushed by their role and responsibilities at work. And the impact of stress isn't limited to one's mental health. In fact, stress can cause employees numerous physical problems, including aches and pains, high blood pressure, diabetes and more.
Joel Goh, an assistant professor of business administration at Harvard University, says it’s not surprising that one’s place of employment can be a source of stress. “The workplace is where we spend a lot of the time — a third of our day,” Goh told the Harvard Business School’s Working Knowledge newsletter. “It’s an avenue for stress and an avenue for ameliorating stress, and by and large the costs are borne by employers.”
While employers should continue to find ways to alleviate their employees' stress, today's employees should take a proactive approach to dealing with stress.
We've outlined a few ways to keep your work-related stress level in check.
Exercise
Whether it’s an at-home workout, a recreational basketball league or a dedicated weight program, a consistent exercise program is one of the most obvious — and initially difficult — ways to deal with stress.
Scott Newman of Charlotte, North Carolina, says he gained 40 pounds after receiving a promotion in 2015. “I kept my weight off for 10 years after I graduated but I put on a ton of weight in just six months after I was named sales manager,” says Newman, 39. “I was eating huge lunches at my desk and stopping to get a burger and fries on my way home. And then eating dinner with my family.”
Worried about his health, Newman's wife signed up for a couples' Zumba class, which Anderson reluctantly attended. "I may be the worst dancer on the planet and here I am doing all this shaky-shaky stuff in a class that's filled with 24 women and me."
Despite his initial shyness, Newman says he went back two nights later because he hadn’t sweat that much in years. “And I didn’t eat like a pig the next day,” he says. “It’s true what they say — when you put in that much work to lose a pound or two, you’re not going to do something stupid to put it back on.”
Meditation
Years of research — and anecdotal comments from countless devotees on Yelp — have shown a connection between improved mental health and meditation. “Meditation and mindfulness are practices — often using breathing, quiet contemplation or sustained focus on something, such as an image, phrase or sound — that help you let go of stress and feel more calm and peaceful,” according to the American Heart Association. “Think of it as a mini-vacation from the stress in your life. Stress is your body’s natural alarm system. It releases adrenaline that makes your breathing speed up and your heart rate and blood pressure rise. It kicks us into action, which can be a good thing when we’re faced with a real danger or need to perform. But that fight-or-flight response can take a toll on your body when it goes on too long or is a regular occurrence. Mindfulness meditation provides a method for handling stress in a healthier way.”
Unplug
Workplaces are noisy. There’s aggressive tapping on keyboards, the off-and-on hum of office machinery, the ever-present background chatter and that guy from accounting who argues with his wife on the phone. Every day. While it’s nice to be able to stick in some earbuds and listen to some music, stressed employees shouldn’t take the sounds of silence for granted. Whether you created a white-noise playlist, ask to work from home one or two days a week or retreat to a quiet corner of the office for an hour or two each day, it’s important to take a break from the noise.
Massage
Once considered an expensive folly by some, massage therapy has squarely entered the mainstream. Massage therapy can alleviate stress by reducing levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, while simultaneously increasing levels of serotonin — which helps regulate mood, sleep, hunger, digestion and memory — and dopamine — which can promote focus and motivation. If your workplace offers occasional free massages, take advantage of them. If not, find a local, reputable massage therapist and give it a chance.
Workspace
You know that feeling you get every day when you approach your desk? That feeling that rises up from your stomach and takes a permanent space in your head? Why is that? Could it be the pile of papers on your desk? The collection of shoes below it? The half-empty bags of chips in your drawer? Taking some time to clean your workspace can do wonders for your stress level. And don’t take a timid approach. Instead, throw out what you don’t need and then throw out 90 percent of what you think you need. And once you’ve cleaned your space, keep it clean. That feeling of entering your office at 8:42 a.m. each morning? The one that comes with seeing a blank desk, ready and waiting to serve as your workbench for the day, takes an immediate load off your shoulders.
When you're feeling the stress creep in, clean desk or not, take a step outside. Breathing in fresh air for even a few minutes can help your brain reset and give you the presence to finish your work.
___
(C) 2020 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.