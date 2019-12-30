Q: I have a co-worker who has decided he doesn’t like me. He is wrecking my career! What do you tell clients to do when one person in their workplace has decided to go on the warpath?
A: What I tell my clients is one person, no matter how destructive, simply doesn’t have the power to destroy your career or peace of mind.
Think of your vengeful co-worker as a major boulder in your career river that you are going to need to flow around. If a forceful river can accomplish this achievement, so can you!
I won't tell you that you'll enjoy having to work around a person bent on your downfall. I will tell you that plenty of talented people have had someone passionately interested in bringing them down.
The more successful you are, the more visible you are, and the more effective you are, the more likely you'll attract the attention of a destructive person. If it looks like you have so much and someone else thinks he has so little, then going after you soothes his inadequacy. You may find it hard to take the attention as a backhanded compliment, but it is.
One person can temporarily make us miserable, create a lot of headaches and take away help or opportunities. You will feel impotent and unfairly punished by these people.
I won't tell you that one person cannot generate a lot of hell for you. One person can bring on legal tangles, cost you customers, get you fired or dent your reputation. For the record, one person can do all these things without logical cause, and, yes, this is hugely unfair.
You may have to spend money or lose money, you may have to find another job, and you will definitely find out who your real friends are.
However, the only person who can permanently destroy you is you. The best response to an attack is good behavior. When you consistently behave well and another person keeps frothing at the mouth about you, your enemy will eventually lose respect and credibility.
If you just keep doing powerful work and all your enemy can do is spout nasty remarks about you, people will eventually pick the person making a contribution.
What one person cannot do is to permanently destroy a talented person's contribution to their industry. In the end, your talent, passion and tenacity will win over an unhappy co-worker's jealousy.
I had a therapist once give me a sticker that read, "If you don't have any enemies, you aren't doing anything." I used to really care that everyone liked me. I stared at the sticker for over two years, struggling with the idea that effective people do indeed make enemies.
Realize that one person, at the end of the day, is only one person. Get creative about how to work around your enemy. Be willing to more vigorously seek out people that support you and will help you. Don't complain to others about your enemy, as it only gives him more power and puts others in an uncomfortable position.
The last word(s)
Q: I’ve been debating about an important decision in my job and just cannot seem to choose one path. Is there any way to get myself out of being stuck?
A: Yes, choose either path and learn what you need to move forward. When you have been stuck for a long time, a bad decision beats no decision and no experience.
———
(Daneen Skube, Ph.D., executive coach, trainer, therapist and speaker, also appears as the FOX Channel's "Workplace Guru" each Monday morning. She's the author of "Interpersonal Edge: Breakthrough Tools for Talking to Anyone, Anywhere, About Anything" (Hay House, 2006). You can contact Dr. Skube at www.interpersonaledge.com or 1420 NW Gilman Blvd., #2845, Issaquah, WA 98027. Sorry, no personal replies.)
(c) 2019 INTERPERSONAL EDGE DISTRIBUTED BY TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.