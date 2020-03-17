Attitude adjustment: The coronavirus is redefining work as we know it

The same misconstruing of language applies to other aspects of the current pandemic as well. Stone says that a school that announces it will be closed for one or two days should be clear about why it’s closing. “The assumption is going to be that there are students who either have the virus or have come in contact with someone with the virus but the reality may be that the school wants to give teachers a day or two to come up with a strategy they might have to use in an e-learning situation if students are forced to stay off campus. Or the school may want to give the facility an intense cleaning before allowing students back in,” she says. “Both scenarios are very different from ‘someone at school has coronavirus,’ which will be the assumption unless schools — and businesses, for that matter — are clear about their intentions.”