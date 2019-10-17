Holiday spending growth slowed to 2.1% last year, the lowest level in nearly a decade, as a government shutdown, stock market volatility and new tariffs on Chinese imports took their toll on consumers. The National Retail Federation is expecting more robust spending this year - it expects holiday sales will grow in the 3.8% to 4.2% range - though it has warned that economic uncertainty, new tariffs and fluctuations in the stock market could negatively affect consumers' shopping plans in the coming months.