Can you return to your old job?

DEAR READERS: That old adage, “the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence,” is one many people can relate to from a career perspective. They leave one job in pursuit of “greener pastures,” then discover their old job really wasn’t so bad. What can someone do if they’ve decided to pursue a new career opportunity, then decide after a year or two they miss their old firm? How can they approach their former employer to start a conversation about making a comeback?
This isn't an unusual situation, according to Jason Hanold, CEO and managing partner of executive search firm Hanold Associates.
“There are dozens of success stories about people at various levels leaving an employer, only to decide that they missed the culture, colleagues and company, and deciding to return,” Hanold says. “We refer to them as boomerang employees.”
The caveat: "How you handle this process often determines whether the proverbial door is left open for you to return," Hanold adds.
Ariel Schur, CEO of ABS Staffing Solutions, echoes Hanold. "Most former employers will welcome back past employees assuming you left on good terms," says Schur, who has seen employees leave for a variety of reasons. "Any of my employees who have left on their own accord have always been polite, honest and provided proper notice. I often could understand their rationale for leaving and always respected their honesty and desire to end on positive terms."
In fact, she has always encouraged former employees to stay in touch.
"I have always been receptive to having employees of this nature return because they had obtained new skills and were more grateful for what I was able to offer," Schur notes. Plus, there was little retraining involved and they could job right back in."
So, what does leaving on a good note look like?
“Give them significant notice, communicate transparently. Convey your positive rationale for leaving, such as, ‘This is about a newly expanded role that will further my career,’ or ‘It’s closer to my home,’” Hanold says. “Whatever the reason, now is not the time to complain about everything the current employer did wrong.”
Also, recommend possible replacements and offer to help with the transition. “Let them know that it was a very difficult decision,” Hanold says. “Your behavior will be the first thing discussed once you bridge the subject of a return, and your past contributions and performance will be secondary.”
And how do you initiate talk of a return?
"Start opening communications, first with peers you trust; they can help you with an informal read into the receptivity for your possible return and may have examples of others who have done so successfully," says Hanold, who stresses that the success of any return depends on the perspective of the boss and management. "Some managers no longer view boomerang employees as truly loyal, and their trust in them is diluted."
Hanold and Schur both stress the importance of being open and honest about why you left and why you want to return.
"Prior to having someone return, I always asked them to reflect and write me an email to explain why they had left and the reasons they wanted to return," Schur says. "I feel this is an important exercise to verify they are aware and in touch with their true thoughts and feelings. This helps both of us to be on the same page and learn from what has transpired."
Schur also says it is important to share information about the new skills or insights you’ve acquired —things “you can use as a value add,” she says. “Explain how and why it makes sense to bring you back and be willing to rebuild your loyalty and worth.”
"Approach it with a sense of vulnerability and candor, and share your authentic experience and realizations," echoes Hanold, who stresses that openness doesn't end with management. "You should be attentive to the relationships, both personal and professional, where you may need to regain some trust," he explains. "The people you left behind may have some emotions attached to your departure. Being aware of this will help you to naturally heal that mild hurt from your past departure."
The bottom line: "If you leave on good terms and have a proven positive track record, most employers will welcome your return," Schur says.
Hanold sums it up this way: "Fundamentally," he says, "good people want to give other good people second chances."
Kathleen Furore is a Chicago-based writer and editor who has covered personal finance and other business-related topics for a variety of trade and consumer publications. You can email her your career questions at kfurore@yahoo.com.
