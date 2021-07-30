Marriage madness across America has wedding costs soaring

But after a year of uncertainty, some are looking to avoid the mad rush. And in doing so, they are turning to a corner of the wedding-industrial complex you may not have heard of. Brittany Matzke started looking for a new dress two months ago, even though she already has one. She explained that her old dress reminded her of the pandemic and having to postpone her March 2020 wedding — twice. Wary of delays for new orders, she visited resale portal PreOwnedWeddingDresses.com and found a gown another bride was selling. The measurements matched her precisely.