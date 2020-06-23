All twitter, no stake: Research required if you want employer that backs up words with action

M., a musician born in Hong Kong currently living in Sweden who does not wish to be named, says potential problems for those arrested during protests could go beyond dealing with a criminal record. In fact, he says protesters are often faced with difficult decisions when dealing with potential employers who may hold vastly different political views of their current and prospective employees. “Many Hong Kong protesters and their supporters are aware of this problem and have openly called for sympathetic employers to employ these arrested protesters,” he says, referencing the “yellow economic circle,”—yellow being the color of Hong Kong’s protest movement—which are sympathetic to the cause of protesters. “Job seekers may have to take extra effort to explain why they’re arrested but if employers know the full story and are sympathetic, then it wouldn’t be a hurdle in getting employed.