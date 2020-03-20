xml:space="preserve">
Coronavirus crisis pushes back Tax Day to July 15: Mnuchin

By
New York Daily News
Mar 20, 2020 5:52 PM
In this 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the administration is "looking at providing relief to certain taxpayers and small businesses who will be able to get extensions on their taxes."
Tax Day is coming 90 days late this year -- and you can thank coronavirus for the reprieve.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Americans don’t have to file or pay taxes until July 15 instead of the usual April 15 deadline.

The move means Americans who owe Uncle Sam will keep more money in their pocket longer. Those who are expecting a refund should still file as soon as possible so they get their cash.

The feds are trying to pump as much money into the economy as possible amid dire economic predictions over the global pandemic.
The IRS had already pushed back the deadline for payments. But it had said taxpayers would still have to file by April 15, a deadline that has now been delayed for three months.

