After nearly 200 years, Lord & Taylor going out of business

By Joseph Pisani
Associated Press
Aug 28, 2020 10:44 AM
A pair of mannequin hands stick out from a bag Jan. 2, 2019, outside Lord & Taylor's longtime flagship Fifth Avenue store which closed in New York after a monthslong sale. In 2020, the entire Lord & Taylor chain is going out of business. (Kathy Willens/AP)

NEW YORK — Lord & Taylor, one of the country’s oldest department store chains, is going out of business after filing for bankruptcy earlier this month.

The retailer was sold just a year ago for $100 million to Le Tote, a San Francisco online clothing rental company, by Canadian parent Hudson’s Bay Co.

Last week Lord & Taylor announced it was closing its last location in Illinois, at Woodfield Mall, in Schaumburg.

On Thursday Lord & Taylor said it will be permanently closing all of its 38 stores nationwide and shutting down its website. It is holding going-out-of-business sales in stores and online.
Founded as a dry goods store in 1826, Lord & Taylor has struggled for years as more people shop online and in other stores. But the pandemic has changed the way people shop and accelerated the shift to online shopping, mostly to the benefit of big retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart.

Since COVID-19 began to spread in the U.S, several clothing sellers have gone bankrupt, including Brooks Brothers, Neiman Marcus and J.C. Penney.

Lord & Taylor was shrinking even before the pandemic.

Last year, it closed its 11-story flagship store on New York’s Fifth Avenue, which it owned for more than a century. Amazon, the online shopping giant, is turning the building into an office for its tech workers.

