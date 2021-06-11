By the numbers: Median sales price in Baltimore-area housing market hit all-time high

The coronavirus pandemic has made purchasing a home more challenging for Marylanders as a limited inventory of homes for sale fuels a dizzying buying frenzy. And though mortgage interest rates remain at record lows, median home sales prices have increased to all-time highs.
The trends indicate a classic case of supply and demand, ultimately benefiting sellers who can list their homes and see the listing price matched or even bid higher in a matter of days. The red-hot market took off last June after several months of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic slowed home buying.
And it’s not just homes: The building materials needed to construct them have surged in price, too. Builders, developers and others in the housing industry say rising lumber and construction costs are contributing to the growing scarcity of affordable housing for first-time buyers and others.
Here are additional insights extracted from May’s Bright MLS housing market update:
Median sales prices
The median sales price for a house in the Baltimore metro area reached $341,000, up 3% from the previous month and 15.4% from May 2020′s median price.
Median means half the region’s homes sold in May sold for more than $341,000, and half sold for less.
The medians in Baltimore and Harford counties, as well as Baltimore City, hit all-time highs of $303,400, $320,000 and $229,800, respectively.
The median sales prices for detached homes in Anne Arundel, Carroll and Howard counties reached $425,000, $375,000 and $505,000.
Closed sales
There were 4,318 closed sales in the Baltimore metro area last month, a record for May.
That includes a record number of townhomes: 1,735. More are selling now given their relatively lower price points compared to detached homes as well as the scarcity of single-family homes to be found.
Townhouse sales in Baltimore City reached a decade high of 794.
In all, sales were up more than 50% since last May, when the area remained mostly shut down due to pandemic-related restrictions. They’re also up nearly 15% since May 2019.
Median days on market
May is typically one of the busiest months for home sales in the area, but these conditions have significantly dialed up the pressure on potential buyers to make offers.
Baltimore-area homes are selling at a median of just six days. Some counties have even lower medians, including Harford, Carroll, Baltimore and Anne Arundel, all five days.
The median number of days on the market held steady from last month, but easily beat last year and the year before that by nine days.
Inventory
It would take just over three weeks for all of the houses available for sale to be snapped up if demand held steady.
(Demand, meanwhile, is high, according to Bright MLS, which uses a tool called the T3 Home Demand Index to measure interest and housing activity).
The number of new listings crept up since last month, but only by 0.4%.
New listings are up almost 30% from May 2020, but down nearly 11% from May 2019.