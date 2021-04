20 years after Baltimore’s Howard Street Tunnel fire, long-sought expansion project poised to begin

Meghan Ames, lower left, president of the Friends of 26th Street, and partner Kyle Fritz, top, have advocated for a park to be built in the block affected by the 2018 CSX retaining wall collapse and the city's DOT has agreed to the proposal in May last year. They were concerned about the now-abandoned plan for the block to be used as staging area for construction equipment during the Guilford Avenue Bridge, top right, replacement project. (Kenneth K. Lam)