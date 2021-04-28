20 years after Baltimore’s Howard Street Tunnel fire, long-sought expansion project poised to begin

Bayard Hogans (left), vice president of Ports America Chesapeake examines the area with William P. Doyle, executive director of the Port of Baltimore while they stand on a berth under construction during a tour of Seagirt Marine Terminal Wed., March 24, 2021. Behind them are four modern cranes and an additional four will be installed at the berth. To the right is a barge that dredges to a depth of fifty feet, allowing larger container ships to enter. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron)