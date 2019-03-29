Megabus offering free rides to stranded WOW Air passengers

A bus won’t be able to take those stranded by Icelandic airline WOW Air’s unexpected cease of operations across the Atlantic, but one bus service is willing to serve as a complimentary middleman.

Low-cost bus service Megabus, which services more than 100 destinations across the U.S. and Canada, is offering free rides to get passengers to another airport so they can catch their rebooked flights or make their way home if their planned trip through WOW Air was canceled.

WOW Air’s sudden announcement left many ticket holders stranded, including several travelers scheduled to depart from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was among the hubs WOW Air used for its flights between the United States and Europe.

To take advantage of Megabus’ offer, passengers must email inquiries@megabus.com with proof of cancellation and their requested destination. The offer is valid for passengers whose flights were scheduled for Thursday through Sunday and whose desired destination is in the U.S. and was served by Megabus on their original travel date.

