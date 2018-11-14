WOW air to offer flights to India from BWI Marshall Airport, starting at $199

WOW air is launching service to Delhi, India, via Iceland from BWI Marshall Airport next month, the Icelandic low-cost airline announced Wednesday.

The airline is offering one-way tickets as low as $199.99 for flights between Jan. 5 and April 10.

In addition to Baltimore, the initial pricing will be available for passengers flying from Newark Liberty International, Boston Logan International, Chicago O’Hare International, Detroit Metropolitan and Los Angeles International airports.

WOW Air, which is being acquired by Icelandair, is, meanwhile, reportedly stopping service to St. Louis, Cincinnati and Cleveland next year.

More information and tickets are available at wowair.com.

