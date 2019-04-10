Walmart announces $29M investment in Maryland to expand grocery delivery, pickup services

Walmart announced that it will invest an estimated $29 million in Maryland stores to renovate some locations and expand its grocery delivery and pickup services.

The retail chain wrote in a news release Wednesday that some of the money will be used to remodel six stores, as well as expand the number of services offered at its Maryland locations. The renovations will be made at locations in Cambridge, Cockeysville, Dundalk, Easton, Elkton and Fallston, the company wrote.

The chain wrote that more than 10 stores will feature its grocery pickup option by the end of the year, allowing people to shop online and pick up their groceries all at once at the store.

In addition, the chain says 12 stores will also offer grocery delivery services for shoppers to have their goods delivered to their home after shopping online.

The company said it will also offer two new “Pickup Towers,” which are “16-feet tall, high-tech vending machines capable of fulfilling a customer’s order in less than a minute once they arrive at the store.”

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC