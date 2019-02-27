About 1 in 5 VW, Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini vehicles sold in U.S. to be imported through new Sparrows Point facility

Volkswagen Group of America plans to develop a new vehicle import facility at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrow Point.

Sprawling over 100 acres and with a new port facility, the Volkswagen distribution center will bring in about 120,000 cars a year — roughly one in five of the vehicles the German automaker and its affiliated brands sold in the United States last year.

Tradepoint Atlantic announced Wednesday that it plans to develop and lease an import and processing center for factory-new Volkswagen, Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini vehicles, while Volkswagen will invest in a new port facility on the former steel mill site to facilitate the delivery of new vehicles.

The facility is expected to be completed in early 2020, when Volkswagen expects to begin importing from its European and Mexican production plants.

The center, which is expected to generate 100 new jobs, will become Volkswagen’s seventh U.S. processing facility.

Anu Goel, Volkswagen Group of America’s executive vice president for group after sales and services, said in a statement the facility will help Volkswagen strengthen its growth in the Mid-Atlantic.

“The Mid-Atlantic region has long been a strong market for Volkswagen Group of America,” Goel said in a statement.

Tradepoint Atlantic encompasses 3,300 acres on the former Bethehem Steel mill site. Baltimore County in late 2018 approved a $78 million assistance package for Tradepoint to help build roads and other infrastructure at the site, where Home Depot, Amazon, Under Armour and FedEx will also house distribution centers.

“TradePoint Atlantic continues to impress by attracting great tenants who will be offering jobs and opportunity to Baltimore County,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said in a statement. “I’m excited by the economic growth we have created and I am looking forward to continued growth with the addition of Volkswagen.”

A. Aubrey Bodine / Baltimore Sun Volkswagen Beetles are offloaded on Pratt Street in 1958. Volkswagen Beetles are offloaded on Pratt Street in 1958. (A. Aubrey Bodine / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore has long served as a port for Volkswagen, which first brought Beetles and Microbuses through a pier in what is know in the Inner Harbor. In recent years, the company has collected diesel-powered vehicles it was forced to buy back because of the emissions scandal in lots around the port.

