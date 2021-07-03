xml:space="preserve">
Maryland unemployment benefits to continue, for now, judge rules

By  and
Baltimore Sun
Jul 03, 2021 10:19 AM

Maryland must continue paying federal unemployment benefits to tens of thousands of jobless residents, at least for now, a Baltimore judge has ruled.

The Saturday morning ruling by Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill came the day was state was set to end the pandemic unemployment aid, including $300 weekly payments and benefits covering the self-employed and others.

The judge issued a temporary restraining order requiring the state to keep administering the federal benefits after hearing arguments Friday in two lawsuits brought by unemployed Marylanders against Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson. The programs were scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

The temporary restraining order expires after 10 days, while both sides schedule a hearing on the merits of the lawsuits overall.

Lawyers for the residents had argued that Hogan and Robinson violated their obligations under Maryland law and the state constitution. They said that ending the benefits early would cut a lifeline for families across the state struggling to find work.

Document: Temporary restraining order extends Maryland federal unemployment benefits »

After mass layoffs and business shutdowns, the pandemic brought an unprecedented federal expansion of jobless benefits.

In Maryland, about 178,000 people were receiving jobless benefits as of June 19, according to the state labor department.

Most of them — more than 85% — were getting the aid solely through the federal pandemic programs.

Hogan is one of about two dozen Republican governors who have moved to terminate the benefits earlier than September, which is when the federal plans to end the programs. He said the economy is improving and pointed to business complaints of being unable to fill open positions.

This story will be updated.

