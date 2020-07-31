Under Armour posts $183 million quarterly loss but better-than-expected results

Under Armour turned in better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter amid store closures during the coronavirus, but still posted a steep loss as sales of sports apparel and footwear plummeted both in the U.S. and elsewhere.
“With the majority of our own stores and wholesale locations closed for most of the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while we performed better than expected, we still experienced a significant decline in revenue across all markets,” Patrik Frisk, president and CEO, said in an announcement Friday.
Under Armour posted a net loss of $183 million, or 40 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, the company reported a $141 million net loss, or 31 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimates of 39 cents per share.
The company also announced Monday that federal officials have escalated an investigation into the brand’s accounting practices.
Under Armour and two top executives, including founder Kevin A. Plank, have been alerted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could file a civil or administrative case alleging unlawful accounting methods, according to a company filing with the SEC.
Sales fell 41 percent to $708 million during the three months that ended June 30 because of impacts of COVID-19, with sales to wholesale customers such as sporting goods and department stores taking a 58% dive. Wall Street analysts were expecting lower revenues, of $549.9 million.
Through mid-May, about 80 percent of locations where the brand could be purchased globally were closed.
Frisk said most stores have reopened and momentum in June and July has been encouraging. But the rest of the year will be challenging he said because of uncertainty over consumer shopping patterns, a highly promotional environment and the need to cut back on inventory purchases to meet an expected lower demand for products.
Sales in the U.S., the brand’s biggest market, fell 45 percent to $450 million in the second quarter, while international business was off 34 percent to $224 million. Sales decreased in all markets outside the U.S.
Sales of apparel fell 42% to $426 million, while footwear revenue was off 35% to $185 million. Some of the best selling categories were HOVR footwear and running shoes and men’s and women’s training apparel, with strong demand as well for the UA Sportsmask, designed to be worn during sports and workouts.
The brand was able to boost profit margins by selling less merchandise to off-price retailers, typically at lower price points, and more to consumers at full price through branded stores and online. The company saw “significant” growth in online channels during the quarter.
And the sports apparel maker cut expenses by 15 percent as it pulled back on marketing and took other cost cutting steps.
Under Armour expects “material impacts” on business for the rest of the year because of the potential effect of COVID-19 on global markets. In-store traffic is well below that of last year’s second quarter and should remain lower for the rest of the year.
This article will be updated.