Uber introduces 'Ride Pass' in Baltimore, allowing passengers to avoid surge pricing for $25 a month

Uber on Tuesday introduced in Baltimore its “Ride Pass,” a $25 monthly subscription that allows users to lock in discounted trip prices unaffected by surge pricing, time of day, traffic or weather

The pass removes the uncertainty of late-night or rush-hour pricing — and can result in savings of up to 15 percent for an unlimited number of rides, Uber says. Users can sign up for the subscriptions in the app, with an option to auto-renew.

“Whether it’s a daily commute or a night on the town, we want to give riders more ways and more confidence to get from A to B with consistent, dependable prices they can count on,” Uber said in its announcement.

The ride-sharing company debuted the “Ride Pass” option in Los Angeles, Austin, Orlando, Denver and Miami in October and is expanding to Baltimore and 18 other cities: New York, San Francisco, Dallas, San Diego, Seattle, Sacramento, San Antonio, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Orange County, New Orleans, Nashville, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, St. Louis, Jacksonville and Memphis.

Uber has not yet launched its dockless JUMP bikes or scooters in Baltimore, but the pass also grants users 30 free minutes of JUMP rides per day in New York, Dallas, San Diego, Seattle, Phoenix, San Antonio and Nashville.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6