Sinclair: Boris Epshteyn's immigration opinions in must-run segment 'do not reflect the views' of network

Sinclair Broadcast Group distanced itself Wednesday from an opinion segment on immigration this week by its chief political analyst Boris Epshteyn, which the network required its stations to run.

During the “Bottom Line” segment, the network’s chief political analyst, a former Trump aide, described migrants seeking asylum in the United States as an “invasion” that “attempted to storm the U.S. border” and defended the administration’s tear-gassing of a group of them that included children.

“The fact of the matter is that this is an attempted invasion of our country. Period,” Epshteyn said. “Our border must remain intact and secure.”

Sinclair took to Twitter in a bid to distance itself from the segment, which, as all of Epshteyn’s shows, are labeled “must carry” at 73 Sinclair-owned news stations across the country.

“The opinions expressed in this segment do not reflect the views of Sinclair Broadcast Group,” the company said.

In a follow-up tweet, the Hunt Valley-based media giant added: “When Boris’s segments are aired on our stations, they are labeled clearly as commentary. We also offer our stations reporting from the Beltway and beyond that are not partisan or bias in any way.”

