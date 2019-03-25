Shoppers parent company plans sale of D.C.-Baltimore grocery chain

Shoppers Food & Pharmacy stores in the Baltimore region could close in the near future as the grocery chain’s parent company has expressed a desire to sell the chain this year.

Executives with United Natural Foods Inc., which purchased the chain’s previous parent company Supervalu for $2.9 billion last year, plan to sell the chain, according to financial filings from the Providence, R.I.-based company.

Steve Spinner, CEO of United Natural Foods, said during a March 5 earnings call that the company is “well down the path on selling Shoppers and I’m confident we’ll get that done in the coming months.”

There are 36 Shoppers locations in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area, according to the company’s website. The company lists nine Shoppers stores in and around Baltimore City on its website, including one at Mondawmin Mall, which lost Target as a major retailer last year.

There was no other information on the earnings call as to who a potential buyer could be or when a sale is expected to be completed. A spokesperson for United Natural Foods did not immediately return a call for comment Monday.

Materials filed in tandem with the earnings report show the sale is part of a plan to sell Shoppers as well as the Cub Foods chain, which operates primarily in Minnesota and Illinois.

The news follows sales of the Hornbacher’s and Shop ‘n Save chains by United Natural Foods last year.

Spinner said during the call that United Natural Foods’ “goal is to thoughtfully and economically divest the retail banners … which would allow us to strategically focus solely on our wholesale business.”

The company also has sold $70 million worth of “property and assets and this continues to be a focus for us,” Spinner said.

The lack of clarity as to the timeline of the sale and what stores, if any, would be closed continues to be a point of contention.

Mark Federici, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 Union, which represents Shoppers employees in Maryland and Virginia, wrote a letter to Spinner demanding the company provide more information about the sale.

“Our members have been the backbone of Shoppers stores for far longer than UNFI has had any interest in those starts and they deserve far more respect than UNFI has shown them in this process,” he wrote. “They deserve to know what the future holds.”