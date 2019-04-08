Maryland audit: Prince George's liquor board issued 73 licences without proper documentation

A Maryland state audit says the liquor board of Prince George's County didn't properly inspect licensees or adequately respond to complaints.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that the audit by the General Assembly's Office of Legislative Audits examined board actions taken during fiscal year 2017, plus several months. Officials promised to overhaul the board in 2017 when its commissioner and executive director were charged in a long-running bribery scheme.

The audit found that of 73 approved applications, all lacked required documentation. It also found the board had no written policies on how to handle complaints about licensees, among other issues. Board Director Terence Sheppard says a plan has been developed to improve accountability and transparency. He says all issues noted by the audit should be corrected by August.