Longshoremen, management agree to arbitration amid delays at port of Baltimore

The port of Baltimore’s largest longshoremen’s local has agreed to an arbitration hearing next week to resolve a dispute that management says has resulted in delays at the container terminal, despite a federal judge ordering dockworkers to work as required in their contract.

In a court filing, the Steamship Trade Association of Baltimore said several shipping lines are seeking alternatives to the port due to work slowdowns by members of International Longshoremen’s Association Local 333 at Seagirt Marine Terminal. Truckers also are threatening to strike after waiting 40 percent longer than normal for cargo, according to the association, which represents employers of ILA labor.

The two sides have scheduled an arbitration hearing Tuesday in front of arbitrator Andrew Strongin, according to a joint status report filed in federal court. The trade association filed a federal lawsuit against the local on Oct. 30, claiming dockworkers illegally walked off the job, forcing Seagirt to shut down for a day.

The disruptions follow the early October approval of a six-year master contract governing the handling of shipping containers at ports from Maine to the Gulf Coast. Members of Local 333 subsequently approved a new local contract with the Steamship Trade Association.

This is the second time in five years the port has experienced labor unrest. Local 333 went on strike for three days in 2014. The local was subsequently taken over by the international union and its leadership was ousted.

The Steamship Trade Association offered no other details about customers that are threatening to take their cargo to other ports. However, it said, problems on the truck-servicing line have hurt the operations of 450 trucking companies and 1,400 drivers, and overall production “is not close to meeting historical norms.”

“If this lack of productivity continues, truckers will no longer enter the terminal,” the Steamship Trade Association wrote in the Nov. 1 court filing.

In a response filed with the court, the union local said it could not confirm whether delays had occurred, but it suggested that management has not used overtime to address the delays or punished any longshoremen for not working as required, as alleged, “despite its ability and right to do so.”

Management “has deviated from past practice concerning soliciting overtime work,” the local wrote, “and such changes may have contributed to delays, if any.”

The local said it had no information regarding a truckers’ strike and had not communicated with the truckers, whom it does not represent. The union said it “has acted to encourage labor to work as directed and to take overtime work.”

Local president Scott Cowan, who previously denied a work stoppage took place, declined to comment.

Michael J. Collins, an attorney representing the trade association, referred questions to Michael Angelos, the president of the association, who did not respond to a request for comment.

Trucks, which historically have taken 76 minutes to be serviced at the port, waited 106 minutes as of Nov. 1, and even longer, 119 minutes, on Oct. 30 and 31, according to the Steamship Trade Association.

The Maryland Motor Truck Association is prohibited under federal antitrust laws from participating in or encouraging any work stoppage or coordinated labor action by its members, said president Louis Campion.

He said he had “no knowledge” of any truckers’ strike, but members of the truck association, which represents 1,000 trucking companies and independent drivers across the state, have loudly communicated their frustrations with the delays at the port.

Competition for drivers among industries is already fierce, Campion said, and some are specifically citing the ongoing labor unrest in the port in their decisions to seek different jobs. One company said it lost three drivers last week to jobs in other industries, and another company said it had hired a driver who took another job instead to avoid having to deal with “the situation at the port,” Campion said.

“It isn’t going to take long to go elsewhere, because a safe driver can have another job tomorrow if he wants one,” Campion said.

From the truckers to the shipping lines, all of the businesses at the port rely on labor stability, he said.

“We’ve got to get some resolution, because this is a very fragile system,” Campion said. “When there’s a hiccup at any level, everybody suffers. We need to resume some normalcy here in Baltimore.”

CAPTION The Gunde Maersk, which has a capacity to handle 11,000 twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) containers, arrived at the Seagirt Marine Terminal. It is the largest ship yet to enter the Port of Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) The Gunde Maersk, which has a capacity to handle 11,000 twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) containers, arrived at the Seagirt Marine Terminal. It is the largest ship yet to enter the Port of Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Sears, the once-dominant retail chain that changed how Americans shopped and lived, has filed for bankruptcy. Sears, the once-dominant retail chain that changed how Americans shopped and lived, has filed for bankruptcy.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6