Two Baltimore Sun editorial board members have been promoted to new leadership positions in the newspaper’s opinion department, publisher and editor-in-chief Trif Alatzas announced in an email to the newsroom Tuesday.
Tricia Bishop, takes over as director of content for opinion, Alatzas said. She replaces Andrew Green, who held the position for a decade and left in September for a job as vice president for communications at the Johns Hopkins University.
The editorial board, which operates separate from the newsroom, is responsible for authoring the newspaper’s editorials, which provide opinions and analyses on the news of the day.
Bishop, a 20-year veteran of the newspaper, was recognized as a 2016 Pulitzer Prize finalist in Editorial Writing along with her colleagues on the board and has earned various regional awards for her reporting and opinion writing. She previously served as a business and metro reporter.
Andrea K. McDaniels, a former health and medicine reporter who joined the opinion section as an editorial writer last November, has been promoted to Bishop’s former role as deputy editorial page editor, Alatzas said.
“On the editorial board, Andrea has focused much of her work on health as well as racial and social justice issues,” Alatzas said in the email. “She covered health and medicine at The Sun for nearly a decade with a special interest in urban health issues, trauma and disparities.”
The promotions are effective immediately.