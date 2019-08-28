Check out the interior of Amtrak’s new Acela trains, coming in 2021

The 28 new trains, which fully replace the existing fleet by the end of 2022, will have one-third more passenger seats — and nobody has to sit in the middle. The Acela cars will feature a two-by-two seat configuration, and the first-class Acela cars will have rows of two seats on one side and a row of single seats on the other. The new train cars include Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant aisles and bathrooms, and safer connections between train cars.