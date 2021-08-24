Baltimore judge reverses city planning department decision to divide Mount Vernon Place Church from adjoining parish house

A Baltimore City Circuit Court judge has reversed a decision by the city’s planning commission to allow a developer to subdivide the historic Mount Vernon Place Church from its adjoining parish house.
Judge Jeannie J. Hong sided late last week with an attorney representing the Mount Vernon Belvedere Improvement Association, which appealed the Baltimore Planning Commission’s October subdivision vote.
The Asbury House and the church currently sit on one lot, and a New Jersey-based developer, Joseph Novoseller, of the Aria Legacy Group, hoped to split it into two so that each could be sold separately, according to plans outlined by the commission.
But city preservationists and the Mount Vernon community opposed the plans, arguing that carving the parish house away from the church would decrease the property’s value and make the restoration process less realistic within the strict limits applied to historic buildings.
“The fact they are combined is an asset that the city should not lightly give up, because the fact they are combined keeps many more options open for the church than separating it,” said Steve Ziger, a principal at the Baltimore-based Ziger Sneed architecture firm who specializes in historic preservation projects, in November.
Ziger testified against the subdivision ruling at the planning commission hearing in October.
Chris Ryer, director of Baltimore’s Department of Planning, said in November that the planning commission did not have the jurisdiction to deny the subdivision request on legal grounds. He said the city should view the Mount Vernon Place church as a single wave of a greater “tsunami” of historic religious structures that will have to adapt to stay viable.
And Novoseller, in a November interview, said the community’s reaction to the subdivision may have been short sighted and dismissive of his career in adaptive reuse. He said he had plans to restore the church and “come up with a use that everyone would be happy with.”
Representatives for Novoseller or the Mount Vernon Belvedere Improvement Association did not respond to requests for comment. It was not clear if he planned to move forward with an appeal or without subdivision.
Adam Levine, chief solicitor of litigation at the Baltimore City Department of Law, said the city is reviewing Judge Hong’s opinion and is deciding how best to proceed.
“The City is unaware whether any other party plans to appeal,” Levine said in an email.
Latest Business
This article may be updated.