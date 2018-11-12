What to know about the Lime scooter recall

Lime announced a global recall of one of the models of its electric scooters after concerns were raised the scooters could break apart while in use, according to the Washington Post.

Lime — along with its competitor, Bird — has entered into a partnership with Baltimore, meaning it’s placing up to 1,000 of each type of scooter or electric bike on the streets. Here’s what local riders need to know abou the recal.

Which scooter is recalled?

Scooters made by manufacturer Okai are the ones being recalled. Lime hasn’t said how many of those type of scooters are in its fleets, but it is removing them from all streets, The Post reported.

What should you do if you see one on the street?

For starters, don’t ride it. But it’s unclear whether the Okai scooters have any distinguishing branding features that would help a rider identify it. The scooters that broke were coming apart where the handle stem meets the deck; take a close look there for any cracking before you unlock one. (A quick exam is generally a good idea before riding any bike or scooter.)

More: Bird and Lime scooters lead to bumps, bruises and broken bones for Baltimore riders »

I thought the batteries that were Lime’s problem…

They were. The recall comes several weeks after the company acknowledged that it had pulled thousands of its scooters off the streets this summer after discovering that a small number of them may have been carrying batteries with the potential to catch fire, The Post reported.

What has Lime said about this situation?

"Safety is Lime’s highest priority,” the company’s statement says. “The vast majority of Lime’s fleet is manufactured by other companies and decommissioned Okai scooters are being replaced with newer, more advanced scooters considered best in class for safety. We don’t anticipate any real service disruptions.”

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6