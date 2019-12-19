She laughs about it now, but remembers panicking once over where to transfer between the two in downtown Baltimore, and not knowing enough English to ask anyone. She called the pastor of a church she and other Congolese immigrants attend, and he told her to give the phone to whoever was sitting next to her on the bus. That passenger walked her to the subway station, and Sanza was so grateful she gave the Samaritan a $5 bill she had in her pocket.