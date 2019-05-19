Hyattsville Shoppers plans to close in June

Shoppers Food and Pharmacy will shut down its Hyattsville store as its parent company is discussing the sale of its grocery chain.

Spokesman Michael Wilken wrote in an email that the Chillum Road location will begin liquidating its inventory on May 28 “with an expected completion date of Monday, June 24.”

“During a recent review, we made the decision to not renew our lease at our Shoppers Cillum store located at 2441 Chillum Road in Hyattsville, MD,” Wilken wrote, adding still open locations in Brentwood and Takoma Park are “located within 3 miles of the Chillum store.”

The news comes as executives with United Natural Foods Inc., Shoppers’ parent company, are planning to sell the grocery chain to divest retail chains and focus on wholesale business.

UNFI sold the Hornbacher’s and Shop ‘n Save chains last year and also plans to sell the Cub Foods chain, which operates primarily in Minnesota and Illinois, company earnings reports show.

Last month, the company began closing all of its pharmacies in its Baltimore and Washington area supermarkets, but told pharmacy employees they would be offered other jobs at the same salary.

Wilken said employees at the Hyattsville store have been offered jobs at other Shoppers stores in the region.

“We recognize and appreciate the important role Shoppers associates play in the lives of our customers and communities,” Wilken wrote.

“All other Shoppers locations remain open at this time while the company continues to explore a potential sale of the Shoppers banner.”

