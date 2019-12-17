Baltimore’s holiday shipping with the U.S. Postal Service is expected to jump by nearly a quarter this year, Baltimore’s postmaster said.
Postmaster Le Gretta Ross-Rawlins said the post office expects to ship more than 9.7 million packages in her Baltimore district — 23% more than last year.
“This is our season,” she said Monday. “We prepared for this a year ago, right? And we’ve been doing this for 200 years.”
That surge has officials from the post office and private shipping services emphasizing deadlines during what’s anticipated to be the busiest week of holiday mailing.
U.S. Postal Service deadlines
To ensure that gifts arrive in time, the Postal Service recommends using the following deadlines:
Wednesday: APO/FPO/DPO USPS Priority Mail Express
Friday: First-class mail and packages
Saturday: Priority Mail
Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express
United Parcel Service deadlines
United Parcel Service recommends the following deadlines for Dec. 24 delivery:
Thursday: UPS 3 Day Select
Friday: UPS 2nd Day Air
Monday: UPS Next Day Air
FedEx deadlines
FedEx recommends the following deadlines:
Thursday: FedEx Express Saver
Friday: FedEx 2Day
Dec. 23: FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight
Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay