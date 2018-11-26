General Motors Baltimore-area plant, by the numbers: What closure could mean

General Motors may be closing five plants, including one in the Baltimore area, as part of a massive restructuring that will affect thousands of employees across North America.

Most of the affected factories build cars that won't be sold in the U.S. after next year, according to the Associated Press. GM’s Maryland plant, located in White Marsh, specializes in creating the A1000 transmission, which goes in the 2500/3500 Series Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full size pick-up trucks.

The restructuring is sweeping and could deliver a significant impact to Maryland. Here are some numbers to know:

14,700 — factory and white-collar jobs reportedly being cut in North America.

5 — plants at risk of being closed, including GM’s transmission plant in White Marsh.

253 — hourly employees working out of the White Marsh plant, according to a company website.

57 — salaried employees at the White Marsh plant, the site states.

$33.1 million — wages paid during 2017 to Maryland workers, according to the company website.

$7.3 million — income tax paid during 2017 to the state, the site states.

471,000 — square feet are listed online as the size of the White Marsh building, including outside and supporting buildings.

110,500 — square feet were added with the addition of the eMotor building in White Marsh.

$134.5 million — invested by GM into the Maryland facility. The funds went toward a building addition, process equipment to build high-volume global rear-drive electric motors and the additional production of vehicle electrification components.

