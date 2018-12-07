Two decades after deregulation was meant to drive down prices, many Marylanders unwittingly pay more for energy

Marylanders were supposed to be saving money on their gas and electric bills.

Almost two decades ago, state lawmakers welcomed an influx of energy companies offering contracts in mailings and door to door. They said opening up utility monopolies to competition would drive down prices.

But for most residents who have signed up for those deals, energy costs have not fallen. Instead, data compiled by consumer advocates show they have spent hundreds of dollars a year more than they would have if they stuck with standard utility rates.

Energy industry officials say customers choose to pay more, in some cases for renewable energy or for perks such as smart thermostats. But in two new reports, consumer advocates say confusing terms, teaser rates and in some cases deceptive marketing tactics have sent bills soaring by as much as 50 or 75 percent.

The advocates worry much of those costs are falling regressively on low-income Marylanders — many of whom receive utility bill assistance to keep the heat on in the winter.

And they are calling on the General Assembly and Public Service Commission to improve transparency, public education and law enforcement to better protect consumers at a time when other states are calling companies out for deceiving customers who struggle to afford to keep the lights on.

“Something has to be done,” said Rachael Neill, who helps dozens of people find a way to pay utility bills as director of community services for the Govans Ecumenical Development Corp. “People are getting their power turned off over this.”

‘Efficient pricing’

Amid a wave of energy deregulation across the country, the General Assembly voted in 1999 to revamp the sale of gas and electricity to state residents.

Before that, utilities like Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. enjoyed a monopoly on the sale and distribution of electricity and natural gas. They also owned the power plants. The monopolies were granted to encourage companies to make the long-term capital investment to build those expensive plants and distribution networks.

Deregulation meant that — after decades of reaping profits off that investment — BGE would no longer be consumers’ sole source of energy. They would however retain ownership of and remain responsible for the distribution and delivery of energy — the power lines and natural gas pipes.

In other words, while Marylanders still have their power delivered by BGE and other utilities, they now can choose between continuing to buy energy from BGE or opting to buy it from private companies that own power plants or buy power from the grid on the wholesale market.

About half of BGE customers, and one in five utility customers statewide, are signed up to buy energy from companies such as Constellation Energy, WGL Energy and Direct Energy, the largest and most established third-party energy suppliers in Maryland, according to state and federal data.

The idea was that competition would foster more innovation and drive down prices for energy.

Matt White, president of the Retail Energy Supply Association, said that while energy companies’ prices might not always beat the prices BGE and other utilities offer, deregulation is working as intended. The companies can’t control what happens in volatile international energy markets, he said.

“It’s created more efficient pricing,” said White, who is also general counsel for IGS Energy, a supplier that serves BGE customers. “Sometimes it’s higher, sometimes it’s lower, but when the price is higher, that sends a price signals to the companies to become innovative.”

On average, energy companies operating in Maryland charged less than 10 cents per kilowatt hour of electricity in the early 2000s, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Those rates have risen to between 13 and 15 cents per kilowatt hour, on average, in the 2010s.

Big bills

Those rising energy prices have meant tens of millions of dollars a year in higher costs on utility bills, according to researchers commissioned by the Abell Foundation and the Maryland Office of the People’s Counsel, a state agency that advocates for utility customers.

Consultants hired by the people’s counsel compared the rates energy companies advertise with the standard rates offered by BGE and other utilities and found that customers opting to buy from a private supplier are paying about $55 million more each year for natural gas and electricity, according to a report released last month.

A forthcoming report from the Abell Foundation, provided in advance to The Baltimore Sun, finds that federal data show the overpayments to be even higher — $255 million for electricity alone from 2014 through 2017.

That means extra annual costs of anywhere from $50 to a few hundred dollars for nearly 400,000 households across the state, the Abell report says. The report found that just 3 percent of utility customers who buy power from a supplier are saving money.

“This isn’t a small issue happening to 10,000 households,” said Laurel Peltier, a journalist who spent two years researching and writing the Abell report. “This is happening to a lot of households.”

The researchers said they suspect many customers sign up for teaser rates and then don’t notice when those promotions end, and companies are free to impose variable rates, like going from a fixed-rate to an adjustable-rate mortgage.

Paula Carmody, the Maryland people’s counsel, said it’s a difficult industry for even the most savvy consumers to navigate.

White called the analyses flawed because they aren’t based on actual billing data and don’t account for what the energy industry calls “value adds” — gift cards, airline miles or smart thermostats that often come along with contracts to buy gas or electricity. Many customers sign up with full knowledge that they’re paying more, because they want to buy wind or solar power, he said.

And, he said, it’s no more difficult to shop for energy than it is for a cellphone, cable television or car insurance.

“I would say they’re not giving customers enough credit,” White said. “The beautiful thing about the market is you can choose. There’s never really any instance where people are being forced to take gas or electricity that they don’t want to receive.”

Consumer advocates say that might not always be the case.

Vulnerable customers

George Evans was looking for help preventing BGE from shutting off his electricity last year when a salesperson walked up to him on York Road in Govans offering a $250 bonus to sign up for an energy contract.

“That sounds too good to be true,” he responded, intending to decline the offer.

The 42-year-old Charles Village resident is legally blind and lives on disability income. His BGE bills show that he was signed up anyway, charged $233 more than he would have been otherwise over five months, according to an analysis Peltier conducted.