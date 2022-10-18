Maryland’s digital advertising tax struck down by Anne Arundel judge

A judge struck down Maryland’s digital advertising tax Monday in Anne Arundel Circuit Court, ruling that the first-in-the-nation law was unconstitutional.

In a ruling from the bench, Judge Alison L. Asti decided in favor of Verizon and Comcast, which filed a challenge in state court in 2021 against Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot.

Franchot’s office is reviewing the decision and deciding on its next steps, a spokesperson said Monday.

The ruling was first reported by Law360. A written decision was not yet available Monday night.

Maryland lawmakers overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto to pass the law last year, which aimed to tax Big Tech’s income from internet ads and was expected to bring in up to $250 million for the state’s public schools. The taxes imposed on digital advertising services were based on companies’ overall revenues, with rates ranging from 2.5% for companies bringing in more than $100 million a year to 10% for companies making more than $15 billion.

The money raised was slated to go to expand prekindergarten, bump educators’ pay and improve programs preparing students for careers and college.

The law is also being challenged in federal court by trade groups representing internet and telecommunications companies and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which say it violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act and the U.S. Constitution’s bar against states regulating interstate commerce.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is defending the tax in both state and federal cases. A spokesperson for Attorney General Brian Frosh said his office would review the decision and determine its next steps.

Attorneys representing Comcast and Verizon could not be immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Senate President Bill Ferguson of Baltimore, who sponsored the legislation, said Monday that he expected the tax would face legal obstacles but that he believed the attorney general would win an appeal in state courts.

“Maryland’s children deserve a world-class 21st-century education system that works for them and is funded appropriately. That’s what this law is all about,” he said in a statement.