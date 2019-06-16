Della Rose's Avenue Tavern in White Marsh to close June 24

Della Rose’s Avenue Tavern in White Marsh will close its doors on June 24, the second location to close this year.

In a Facebook post, the sports bar and restaurant wrote that it will close its location at 8153 Honeygo Blvd after more than two decades.

A spokesperson for the restaurant could not be reached Sunday evening.

“While this chapter has closed, we take comfort in knowing that only these four walls will be left behind,” the restaurant wrote. “We are excited to serve and continue our relationships at Della Rose’s Perry Hall Pub.”

It marks the second Della Rose’s location to close in the past two months as its Harford County location abruptly closed in April after only two years of operation.

Founded as a tavern in east Baltimore by Joe Della Rose in 1944, the establishment expanded to locations on Belair Road in the city in 1961 before opening the location at The Avenue in White Marsh in 1998.

Its location in Perry Hall opened in November.

The Baltimore area said farewell to these restaurants this year. Did we miss one? Email newstips@baltimoresun.com.

