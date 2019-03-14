Amid immigration debate, Maryland crab industry looks for rebound after failing to get foreign workers last year

A year ago, Maryland’s crab industry teetered on the precipice, with nearly half of its picking houses unable to secure enough visas for the migrant laborers their businesses rely on.

The crab houses suffered, forced to sell whole crabs for far less than picked meat — and some reported revenue fell by half or more.

This year will be better for the state’s crab businesses after their owners set aside New Year’s partying and scrambled to be among the first to apply for visas, eventually securing a sufficient number of laborers — mostly from Mexico — for the coming season. But they say the federal guest worker program remains mired in politics and overwhelmed by demand. And they worry they won’t be so fortunate next year.

“It could be that we were just extremely lucky,” said Bill Seiling, executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Seafood Industries Association.

Seiling and others said the H-2B visa program, which allows limited numbers of foreign laborers to work at seasonal jobs beginning April 1, still isn’t allowing nearly enough workers into the country and Maryland’s crab-picking plants could be left shorthanded in future years.

The program was described by Seiling — and operators of the mostly family-owned seafood businesses — as “antiquated” and “broken.”

The crab houses say they need 400 to 500 foreign workers to help pick the meat sold in restaurants and supermarkets. Around the country, such seasonal laborers are also coveted by hotels, restaurants, landscape companies and amusement parks that say they can’t find enough domestic workers in a strong economy, a claim some critics question.

The program has used a first-come, first-served system to award the visas, which forces thousands of businesses to flood a U.S. Department of Labor website to land a place in the queue. So many applicants — including Maryland crab houses — logged into the website in the first moments of Jan. 1 seeking worker visas that the system crashed within five minutes, according to the department.

Nearly 23,000 log-in attempts were made compared to 721 in the same period a year earlier. The businesses requested more than 96,000 workers, but only 33,000 were made available by the Trump administration for April 1. Another 33,000 can be requested for Oct. 1.

After the Jan. 1 problems, the Labor Department restarted the process six days later. To be fair to the businesses, the agency said it recorded the time stamp of each application down to the “millisecond.”

Somehow, the “seven or eight” Maryland crab houses that applied were successful, according to Seiling.

“I don’t know of any that haven’t gotten their workers,” he said. “We wish we knew what happened so we could do it again next year.”

Some of the crab-picking plants said they have become experts by necessity at navigating the complicated application procedure, and some hired consultants to help.

The success of the Eastern Shore plants’ efforts contrasts markedly with last year, when nearly half failed to get any visas through a program lottery.

Gov. Larry Hogan and U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, both Republicans, urged federal Homeland Security officials to release more visas beyond the annual allotment of 66,000. In June, the government awarded 15,000 more, but many crab houses again lost out in the all-or-nothing lottery.

Without enough pickers, family businesses such as Lindy’s Seafood in Dorchester County “had a lot of conversations that were really scary about how are we going to get through this,” said sales manager Aubrey Vincent.

She said Lindy’s — which usually has annual sales of about $9 million to $10 million — had to unload many crabs whole instead of selling their meat to restaurants and grocery stores much more profitably.

Selling crabs whole usually yields at least 50 percent less money, Seiling said.

“It really, really hurt us,” Vincent said. “I was down 50 to 60 percent in production and sales revenue 2018.”

Determined to avoid a repeat, Vincent cut her New Year’s eve celebration short so she could be among the first to apply at midnight on the federal site. Sitting at a Philadelphia bar with family and friends, she tried to log in to the system.

“Everybody had to think I was insane,” she said. “I was freaking out about H-2B. You couldn’t log in. It would freeze. What we’re dealing with is an antiquated system.”

The Labor Department reopened the application process on Jan. 7 at 2:00 p.m.

“My filing time was 2:09 and I had no idea how many people were in front of me or behind me,” she said.

But she learned this month that Lindy’s will receive all 105 of the workers it requested. In 2018, it didn’t receive any workers in the spring-summer season, although it got about 70 in the fall.

“We’re incredibly lucky,” she said. “This almost cost us our family business last year.”

The Labor Department said last month that it plans to switch to a random selection process — essentially a lottery system akin to what it used in the past. “The department believes these procedural changes will provide for fairer and more orderly assignment and review of applications,” it said.

The new system is subject to a public comment period but is scheduled to begin on July 3.

Maryland crab houses don’t believe a lottery is the answer.

"It's going to be luck of the draw," said Jay Newcomb, the owner of Old Salty’s Restaurant in Fishing Creek. "You won't know who will get approved or not."

Such uncertainty makes it hard to plan ahead.

"How can anybody run a business if they don’t know if they're going to have workers or not?" Seiling said. "You have to order cans and boxes and all kinds of supplies ahead of time. This is a specialized industry."

Many of the crabs sold in Maryland come from the Carolinas or Louisiana, and some meat comes from Asia or Venezuela. But a premium is placed on local meat, with a state program called “True Blue” to identify and market Maryland crabs.