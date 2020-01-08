Maryland’s former longtime U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein is joining a law firm, his first new role following a tumultuous stint as deputy attorney general of the Trump administration.
King & Spaulding announced that Rosenstein will join its special government investigations team. Rosenstein told Law.com that he got in touch with the firm through former Maryland Gov. Robert Ehrlich.
He served as Maryland’s top federal prosecutor from 2005 to 2017, appointed by President George W. Bush, and kept on by Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. He joined the Trump administration as deputy attorney general, holding the position for two years.
Rosenstein has refrained from making detailed comments about his tenure as deputy attorney general, which included writing a memo supporting the firing of FBI Director James Comey and overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
On Jan. 1, he weighed in on Baltimore’s record homicide rate in 2019 in a tweet: “When Baltimore City prosecutors and police worked with federal and state partners to send every violent repeat offender to prison in 2011, only 197 people were murdered. Now criminals murder 350 victims and shoot hundreds more every year. WHAT CHANGED?”