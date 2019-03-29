Paypal to close Hunt Valley location, lay off 380 people, company says

PayPal Inc. notified Maryland officials Thursday it plans to close its Hunt Valley offices, leaving about 380 people without jobs.

The Baltimore County office closing comes after PayPal agreed to sell its consumer credit receivables to Synchrony in 2017. PayPal’s Hunt Valley team performs customer contact activities for U.S. PayPal Credit’s servicing and collections operations, according to a statement from PayPal.

PayPal’s location in Timonium will remain open, officials said in the statement.

The Hunt Valley office is scheduled to close after the servicing transition is complete by late June.

“We value the work of our Hunt Valley teammates and are making every effort to the identify new opportunities for them both inside and outside of PayPal,” officials said in a statement. “We are fully committed to helping employees transition to the next steps in their careers. For those whose roles will be eliminated, we are providing comprehensive separation packages, career outplacement services, and employee assistance programs.”

The company is offering career coaching, job search and resume assistance, information on networking and interview training from onsite career transition placement professionals, the statement says.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed