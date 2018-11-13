Amazon consolation: Comparing the cost of living in Arlington, Va., and Baltimore City

In case you haven’t heard, Amazon passed over both Baltimore City and Montgomery County as potential locations for its new headquarters in favor of Crystal City in Arlington County, Va., and Long Island City in Queens, N.Y.
And that’s after Maryland offered the online retail giant $8.5 billion in incentives to build here — the largest publicly known incentive.
Baltimoreans feeling dejected can console themselves with the knowledge that rent in our city costs about half what it does in Arlington.
Here’s how it breaks down:
Cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment
Baltimore: $940 per month
Arlington: $1,800 per month
Cost of renting a two-bedroom apartment
Baltimore: $1,180 per month
Arlington: $2,080 per month
Median price of homes sold
Baltimore: $99,600
Arlington: $619,100
Average cost of a one-way ticket on public transportation
Baltimore: $1.80
Arlington: $2.60
Price of gas
Baltimore: $2.48 per gallon
Arlington: $2.64