Owners of Baltimore's beloved Ottobar searching for a buyer to 'carry on the tradition'

Baltimore’s Ottobar is up for sale, leaving an unclear future for the local music scene mainstay.

Officials with the Charles Village concert venue and bar announced in a social media post Friday that owners are planning to hand the reins over to a new group in 2019.

Online property listings for the business — billed as a “rare opportunity to acquire a nationally recognized music venue” — state the asking price of $1.25 million includes the real estate, its liquor license, seven day live entertainment permit for all levels, furniture and sound equipment.

The building, located at 2547 N. Howard St., has 5,600 square feet of usable space, including a mezzanine overlooking the main stage, green rooms, two separate bar areas and 80 parking spaces, according to the listing. Buildings at 2549, 2551 and 2553 N. Howard St., are also included in the sale, with the potential to package 2545 N. Howard St. into a separate sale, according to the listing.

Messages requesting comment from Ottobar management and owners were not returned Monday.

These are the top upcoming Baltimore-area concerts. For additional concerts, see baltimoresun.com/events. For more music coverage, check out Midnight Sun.

Listing broker Adam Meissner said the owners are in talks with several groups to purchase the business, but are not yet under contract.

“Their intention is to find someone to carry on the tradition of what they’ve built over the years,” Meissner said of the owners’ hopes for the sale.

The business, he said, will continue to operate until the right buyer is found.

The Ottobar’s Facebook page shared a post Friday referring the anticipated change in ownership as the “end of an era.”

“It’s been a great 20+ year ride,” the post states. “Thanks again for all of your support! So many great memories!”

The Ottobar first opened in downtown Baltimore in 1997. In 2001, the venue moved to its current location in the 2500 block of North Howard St.

Thousands of bands of both local and national acclaim have performed there over the years, including the White Stripes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Wiz Khalifa, Beach House, Future Islands and Animal Collective.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed