Nordstrom Rack to open Thursday at Canton Crossing in Baltimore

Baltimore’s new Nordstrom Rack at The Shops at Canton Crossing is scheduled to open Thursday.

Development on the 90,000-square foot Canton store started in 2017. It is opening in the second phase of development of the Boston Street shopping center that opened in 2013.

The store is part of Nordstrom's off-price division and will be the first Nordstrom Rack in the city, and the retailer's sixth in Maryland.

The off-price retail division of Nordstrom offers a mix of apparel, accessories and shoes from Nordstrom stores or from brands that sell to Rack directly, sold at discounts of 30 percent to 70 percent. The division has grown since 1973 from a single store in the basement of the flagship Nordstrom to 244 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

A grand opening for the store is schedule from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., according to the shopping center’s social media post, with music and coffee and chances for shoppers to win $100 gift cards or a $1,000 shopping spree. The store offers mobile check-out from salespeople anywhere in the store.

Nordstrom Rack joins a number of other major retailers in the shopping plaza, including Target, Harris Teeter, DSW and Old Navy.

