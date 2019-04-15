Mother's Federal Hill Grille temporarily closed by Baltimore health department for unsanitary conditions

Baltimore health inspectors cited Mother’s Federal Hill Grille for unsanitary conditions Monday and ordered the popular bar closed.

Inspectors say they found improper cooking temperatures, hand washing issues and malfunctioning cold units. The restaurant famous for its “Purple Patio” tailgate parties is among about 70 eateries temporarily shuttered across the city so far this year.

“We were closed because a couple of our cold boxes didn’t come up to temp,” said Dave Rather, co-owner of Mother's Federal Hill. “We are getting them repaired and we should be open tomorrow.”

The health inspectors cited and closed a variety of other eateries for everything from mice and rats to leaky roofs and no hot water. They closed the Southside Diner on Fort Avenue for two days in February because of leaking rainwater. They closed Hip Hop Fish & Chicken locations on East Baltimore and West Pratt streets for a few days each because of improper cold holding. And they closed Chicken Loco on Eastern Avenue for four days in March because of mice.

The restaurants remain closed until inspectors find the violations corrected.

Read the full list here.

