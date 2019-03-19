Software firm Fearless expands Baltimore office as it grows toward 70 to 100 employees

Fearless has expanded its office in downtown Baltimore to create space for new employees as the software firm continues to grow.

Housed in the Spark coworking space in Baltimore’s Power Plant Live complex, Fearless employs more than 65 people. The company said Tuesday its workforce could grow by half in the years ahead — the expanded office has room for 100.

The company’s new space stretches across more than 8,000 square feet on the building’s second floor, in addition to the two Spark suites Fearless first called home.

Delali Dzirasa founded Fearless in 2009. The tech company moved its headquarters to downtown Baltimore in 2015 with 10 employees.

Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, Delali’s wife, recently left Fearless after being appointed Baltimore health commissioner by Mayor Catherine Pugh. The Johns Hopkins-trained pediatrician was the firm’s health innovation officer.

Now with extra space, Fearless plans to host events for its peers and field trips for students in its new office, in addition to adding new desks for future employees.

