How many passengers got sick on cruises leaving Baltimore? The CDC has an answer for that and more.

While even the saltiest of sea dogs are prone to bouts of illness aboard cruise ships, Maryland vacationers may take comfort in knowing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention closely monitors health standards on commercial ships.

Much like restaurants, cruise ships — including those that sail in and out of the Port of Baltimore — are required to undergo sanitation inspections to determine how well crews are operating and maintaining health standards for passengers.

Here’s what you need to know before setting sail this summer:

Cruise ship inspections

The CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program works to prevent and control the introduction, transmission and spread of gastrointestinal illnesses on cruise ships.

The program, which exists under the authority of the Public Health Service Act, typically inspects cruise ships twice per year. If a ship sails outside U.S. jurisdiction for an extended period of time, it will be inspected again upon its return.

Inspections, which are unannounced, typically include examination of a ship’s medical facilities, potable water systems, swimming pools, eating and food prep areas, child activity centers, hotel accommodations, ventilation systems and common areas, according to the CDC website.

After the inspection, program officials will give the ship a score out of 100. Ships must score 86 or higher to be considered satisfactory. Inspectors also provide public health guidance to cruise ship staff when standards are out of compliance and write a report describing inspection findings and recommendations, the site states.

These reports are available to be viewed by the public on the CDC website. All ships are required to file a response to their inspection report, which allows crews to explain how they fixed any problems identified by CDC officials.

The program also tracks cases of gastrointestinal illnesses. Cruise ships are required to log and report the number of passengers and crew members that say they have symptoms on board the vessel.

How Baltimore-area cruise ships fared

Some of the major cruise ships sailing in and out of the Port of Baltimore include Royal Caribbean’s Grandeur of the Seas and the Carnival Pride. Both ships were found to be satisfactory in their most recent inspections.

Grandeur was most recently inspected April 1 and received a score of 93, according to Vessel Sanitation Program records.

Inspectors found several violations including the presence of flies and several active housefly infestations near food prep and eating areas. A number of drips and pools of water were also flagged as potential health hazards. In one pool, a shepherd’s hook and flotation device were not located in an easily accessible area, the report states.

Royal Caribbean officials did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday. However, remediation efforts were made to address the violations, according to a corrective action report.

Pride received a scored of 97 when it was most recently inspected in August 2018, according to program records. Inspectors found several violations including that a plate of smoked salmon in a buffet area was missing a consumer advisory placard, two small syrup kettles were found in poor condition with soiled caps, and the ship’s log of acute gastroenteritis cases was missing a required date and time for symptoms.

Carnival officials did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday. However, a corrective report said remediation efforts were made immediately or pending.

Read the inspections before you sail

The CDC website maintains a public database of cruise ship inspections, which is searchable by vessel, score and cruise line. Vacationers can inspect the records for a specific cruise ship, or use the database to search exclusively for vessels that have passed their most recent inspection.

Corrective reports are typically listed alongside the inspection report.

The CDC also publishes some tips for healthy cruising. Passengers are encouraged to consult a doctor when symptoms appear before the trip. During the voyage, people should call the ship’s medical faculty and follow staff recommendations.

To keep from getting sick, passengers should wash hands often, but especially after using the restroom, and before eating or smoking. Drinking water and getting plenty of rest are also suggested preventative measures.

If you see someone getting sick, the CDC recommends leaving the area and reporting the incident to cruise staff if they are not already aware.

